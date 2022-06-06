Lindenwold Advisors Invests $1.36 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.22. 23,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

