Lindenwold Advisors Invests $2.40 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,361 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

