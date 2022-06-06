Lindenwold Advisors Invests $425,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $562,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,005 shares of company stock worth $6,158,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.65. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

