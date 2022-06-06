Lindenwold Advisors Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period.

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

