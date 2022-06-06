Lindenwold Advisors Makes New $781,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

