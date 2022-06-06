Lindenwold Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.00. 24,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

