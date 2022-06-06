Lindenwold Advisors Purchases Shares of 16,362 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,444. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.