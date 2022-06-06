Lindenwold Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,763 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PSB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.94. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

