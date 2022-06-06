Lion Point Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after buying an additional 252,276 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Shares of OAS traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.47. 3,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $167.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.64%.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

