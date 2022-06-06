Lithium (LITH) Market Cap Achieves $5.38 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $725,619.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00888786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 267.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00087758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00400033 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,808,016 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

