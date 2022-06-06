Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

NYSE:LOCL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.