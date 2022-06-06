Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $444.45. 8,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.