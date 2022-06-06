Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $626.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,557. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $611.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

