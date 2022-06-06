Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 4.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,774.63.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,345.45. 6,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,202.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,275.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

