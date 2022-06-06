Lodge Hill Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. United States Steel accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. 207,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,222,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

