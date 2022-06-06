Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.92. 259,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973,398. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

