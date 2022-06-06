London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 75,745 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,745 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 66,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,044. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

