London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $20.83 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. 10,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,016. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

