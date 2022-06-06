London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $46.76 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $46,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 104,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $172.04. 131,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

