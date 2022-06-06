London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $881,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,633.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 531,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 500,461 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 633,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

