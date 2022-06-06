London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.3% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.28. 20,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,223. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.95 and a 200-day moving average of $297.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

