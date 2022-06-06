London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 307,740 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,740 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter.

COPX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. 26,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,924. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

