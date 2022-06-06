Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 459,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Latch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 170,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $258.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.71. Latch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

