Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 127,937 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 6,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

