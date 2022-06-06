Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SportsTek Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SportsTek Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

