Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,617 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.19% of Danaher worth $458,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

DHR traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

