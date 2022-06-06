Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,013,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,129,284 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,204,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

