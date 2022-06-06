Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $320.33 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.62% of Roper Technologies worth $320,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $428.28. 14,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

