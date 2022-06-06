Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 48,479 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.50% of Simply Good Foods worth $100,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $38.96. 6,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,073. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

