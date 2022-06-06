Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,942 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in KBR were worth $110,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. 36,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.