Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. Loop Industries has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

