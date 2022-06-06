LSP Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Oatly Group comprises about 0.6% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.37.

Shares of OTLY stock traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 4.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.14. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.