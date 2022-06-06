LTS One Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,775,000 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,877,000. Bath & Body Works comprises 10.9% of LTS One Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LTS One Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

