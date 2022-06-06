Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$913,835.

Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.70. 149,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.20. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

