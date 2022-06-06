Luxor Capital Group LP Decreases Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,680 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 201,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

