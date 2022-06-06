Luxor Capital Group LP Has $1.71 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,617,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,661,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,890,000 after acquiring an additional 714,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,101. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.