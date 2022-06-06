Lynrock Lake LP Boosts Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. GoPro comprises 1.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 196.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 34,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

