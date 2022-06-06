Lynrock Lake LP Cuts Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Lynrock Lake LP decreased its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663,692 shares during the period. Asure Software makes up approximately 0.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

