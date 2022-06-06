Lynx1 Capital Management LP Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,224,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 1.77% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 4,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

