Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of CAE worth $581,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

