Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $294.29 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.32% of TJX Companies worth $294,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,911. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.