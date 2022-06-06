Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $384.26 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of Moody’s worth $384,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,066. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.75.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

