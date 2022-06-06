Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,478,166 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $726,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $66.57. 81,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.