Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 102,543 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,543 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.60% of Stryker worth $608,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $228.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,681. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

