Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,019,279 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,401,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,279 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $857,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,876. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.