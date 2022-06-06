Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 191,181 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,184,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $357,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.51. 41,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.