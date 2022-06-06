Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 45,198 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,198 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $253,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $460.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

