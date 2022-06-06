Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,415 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises 3.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 2.34% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $97,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

MSGS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,945. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $151.28 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

