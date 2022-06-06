Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.