Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.2% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $673,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $72.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,363.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,444.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,661.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

